Apply now: Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP) 2018 for Young African Entrepreneurs ($USD 5,000 in Funding)

Applications have opened for the latest edition of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP), which will provide 1,000 startups with training, mentorship and US$5,000 in funding.

The programme, run by the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), is now in its fourth cycle of its 10-year, US$100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs by 2024.

Eligibility

Business must be based in Africa Business must be for profit Business must be 0-3 years’ old Applicants must be at least 18 and a legal resident or citizen of an African country

Closing Date: March 1, 2018

The Programme provides critical tools for entrepreneurial success, including:

Training: 12 weeks of intensive training on setting-up and managing businesses

12 weeks of intensive training on setting-up and managing businesses Mentoring: A mentor will guide successful applicants in creating a robust business plan

A mentor will guide successful applicants in creating a robust business plan Seed Capital:$5,000 in non-returnable seed capital and access to a $5,000 convertible loan

“When we launched the TEF programme and committed US$100 million, I knew we would create impact, but I never imagined it would be of this magnitude. We’ve unleashed a movement of African entrepreneurs – a force so strong, I am confident they will collectively transform Africa

“We need Africa’s best and brightest to grow their businesses and build our continent.” said TEF founder Tony Elumelu.

“We encourage women, French and Portuguese speakers to apply. Our 3,000 alumni are already growing their businesses and improving lives. If you have a transformational business or an idea, we have an opportunity for you,” said TEF chief executive officer (CEO) Parminder Vir.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

