Tonye Graham-Douglas: A life in quest of development – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Tonye Graham-Douglas: A life in quest of development
Vanguard
PERHAPS, if the Federal Government he served four times as minister had listened to him and taken his proposals as road-map for the development of the Niger-Delta region, and indeed, other parts of the country, maybe much of the pain the nation …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!