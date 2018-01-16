 Too Bad! Woman Burns Her Grandson’s Palm For Disobeying Her (See Photos) | Nigeria Today
Too Bad! Woman Burns Her Grandson’s Palm For Disobeying Her (See Photos)

Posted on Jan 16, 2018

A wicked woman allegedly burned the palm of her young grandson as punishment for unknown offence in New Kru town, Liberia. Amos Sumo, National Assistant Secretary at Liberia National Children and Youth Advisory Board who shared the story wrote: Respect the Rights of a Child. Now, We must end Corporal punishment!! Some parents continue to […]

