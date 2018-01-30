 Top FBI Agent Forced by Trump Administration to Step Down | Nigeria Today
Top FBI Agent Forced by Trump Administration to Step Down

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Andrew McCabe the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s deputy director, whom US President Donald Trump repeatedly accused of political bias, has resigned. News of his departure was broken by NBC Monday and comes a week after a report that Mr Trump wanted him out. McCabe will be on the Bureau payroll until March (his official retirement […]

The post Top FBI Agent Forced by Trump Administration to Step Down appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

