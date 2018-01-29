Tottenham agree £25m fee for PSG’s Lucas Moura – The Guardian
The Guardian
Tottenham agree £25m fee for PSG's Lucas Moura
Tottenham have agreed a £25m deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Lucas Moura, with the Brazilian expected to complete his move to north London before Wednesday's transfer deadline. Talks over the 25-year-old have been ongoing for several weeks, with …
