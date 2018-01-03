 Tourist dies in crocodile attack at national park in southern Zimbabwe | Nigeria Today
Tourist dies in crocodile attack at national park in southern Zimbabwe

Posted on Jan 3, 2018

One tourist died and another was seriously injured after they were attacked by crocodiles while canoeing in the Matopos National Park, about 40 km south of Bulawayo in southern Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson,, Tinashe Farawo told Wednesday’s Herald newspaper that the pair was using an air-pumped boat which was not allowed…

