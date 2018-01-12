 Toyota Unveils Its Self-driving E-palette Delivery Pod (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Toyota Unveils Its Self-driving E-palette Delivery Pod (Photos)

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Technology, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Toyota announced that it is developing a driverless electric vehicle in partnership with Amazon, Uber, and Pizza Hut. The Toyota e-Palette Concept, which is currently on display at the CES convention, is a flexible, all-electric vehicle with autonomous driving that can take on various roles. Toyota’s versatile study can be outfitted with purpose-built interiors depending […]

