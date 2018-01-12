Toyota Unveils Its Self-driving E-palette Delivery Pod (Photos)
Toyota announced that it is developing a driverless electric vehicle in partnership with Amazon, Uber, and Pizza Hut. The Toyota e-Palette Concept, which is currently on display at the CES convention, is a flexible, all-electric vehicle with autonomous driving that can take on various roles. Toyota’s versatile study can be outfitted with purpose-built interiors depending […]
The post Toyota Unveils Its Self-driving E-palette Delivery Pod (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!