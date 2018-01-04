trade.io Raises Over $24 Million & Continues Forging New Partnerships, Adding Value to Its Trade Token (TIO)

3 January Is The Last Day To Participate

Wednesday 03 January, 2018, Zug, Switzerland – trade.io has announced that it has raised over $24 million from more than 12,000 participants worldwide. Now reaching the end of crowdfunding activities for its ICO, the company has announced 7 partnerships with major international industry players including technology leaders, exchanges and academic institutions, signaling that the company has long term plans to dominate the financial and blockchain environments.

Civic, revolutionary identity verification services will be provided to trade.io, greatly reducing inefficiencies and improving the user experience.

revolutionary identity verification services will be provided to trade.io, greatly reducing inefficiencies and improving the user experience. OKEx , one of the largest global digital asset exchanges. The Trade Token (TIO) will be listed from 8 January.

, one of the largest global digital asset exchanges. The Trade Token (TIO) will be listed from 8 January. The integration allows the trade.io ERC20 token known as Trade Token or “TIO”, to be converted to and from Ethereum ERC20 tokens in the Bancor Network directly from a simple web application.

University of Nicosia . The company will fund two post-doctoral seats to focus on advanced research in Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)

. The company will fund two post-doctoral seats to focus on advanced research in Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) HitBTC Exchange , once of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The Trade Token (TIO) will be listed from 8 January.

, once of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The Trade Token (TIO) will be listed from 8 January. Plans to purchase US-regulated Broker / Dealer. This will allow trade.io to contemplate U.S. oriented investment banking services in a regulatory compliant manner

This will allow trade.io to contemplate U.S. oriented investment banking services in a regulatory compliant manner Modular Blosym Framework. Blosym will offer an easy point-and-click interface for smart contract deployments and point-and-click token crowdfunding participation.

Of the development, trade.io CEO, Jim Preissler commented, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the contributors who have far exceeded our expectations in joining our ICO. Each contributor is making his or her mark in helping to democratize the markets. Whilst the ICO ends tomorrow, there is still a last chance to participate, plus anybody interested in joining our unique Liquidity Pool will still be able to purchase Trade Tokens after 8 January via one of the big exchanges.”

Find out more by visiting trade.io

About trade.io

trade.io democratizes the financial markets and saves money for investors and companies through reducing and eliminating fees and inefficiencies by utilizing its innovative Blockchain trading platform. Disrupting a whole ecosystem of banks, advisors, markets, and record keepers which are extracting fees and can be disintermediated and commoditized by more efficient peer-to-peer Blockchain platforms. The trade.io exchange not only supports trading of assets, but supports a more efficient listing of assets in the crypto economy under the indelible and trusted history that Blockchain provides. The company couples these operational assets with investment banking experience, senior advisory expertise, as well as operating their system in a regulated and compliant environment.

