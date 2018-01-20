Tragedy as Fire Razes 5 Duplexes in Gowon Estate, Lagos (Photo)

Fire on Friday night gutted three duplexes on 34 Road, B Close of Gowon Estate, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Egbada, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, adding that there was no casualty recorded in the inferno. An eyewitness, who spoke to NAN, said that the fire was first noticed at about 7.15pm in one […]

