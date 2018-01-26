Tragedy as Nigerian Lady Dies 2 Months After Her Wedding (Photos)

A beautiful lady who got married to the love of her life 2 month ago passed away. Keriece got married on November 22, 2017. The makeup artist who did her face on her wedding shared the sad news on social media but did not state the cause of death. Here’s what she wrote; “Life is […]

The post Tragedy as Nigerian Lady Dies 2 Months After Her Wedding (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

