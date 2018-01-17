 Tragedy!! Dangote Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Umuahia (Graphic Photos) | Nigeria Today
Tragedy!! Dangote Trailer Crushes Man To Death In Umuahia (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Tragedy struck early hours of today after a trailer carrying dangote cement crushed a man to death. As i type this my hands are shivering. Right in of me this man fell from a keke napep, then landed himself under the wheels of a moving trailer. May God protect and Guide us and our loved […]

