Transaction Officer at Accion Microfinance Bank Limited – Akwa Ibom
Accion Microfinance Bank Limited, is recruiting to fill the position of: Transaction Officer. The position is located in Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess OND qualification.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Hotnigerianjobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!