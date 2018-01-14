Transfer news: Arsenal close to finalizing Malcom deal as Alexis Sanchez leaves for Manchester – Daily Post Nigeria
Transfer news: Arsenal close to finalizing Malcom deal as Alexis Sanchez leaves for Manchester
Malcom is expected to replace Alexis Sanchez, who is on the verge of signing for Manchester United. The Brazilian will cost Wenger £45million and it is believed the Frenchman held a meeting on Thursday to agree terms with Malcom's representatives and …
