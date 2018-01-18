 Transfer news: Aubameyang dropped from Dortmund’s squad to face Hertha Berlin | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped from Borussia Dortmund’s squad to face Hertha Berlin. The club’s official reason is that Aubameyang is not “100 per cent focused”. Dortmund’s sporting director, Michael Zorc, explained why they decided to leave Aubameyang behind. “We felt that he is not at 100% with his mind focused. We’ll see if this […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

