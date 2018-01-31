Transfer news: Chelsea sign Roma star, Emerson Palmieri for £25m – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Transfer news: Chelsea sign Roma star, Emerson Palmieri for £25m
Daily Post Nigeria
The 23-year-old left-back underwent several medical tests before putting pen to paper to join the Premier league champions. The Blues were also keen on landing Emerson's team-mate, Edin Dzeko, but Antonio Conte confirmed that a move for the Bosnian …
