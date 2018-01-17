Transfer news: David Moyes speaks on Carroll move to Chelsea – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Transfer news: David Moyes speaks on Carroll move to Chelsea
Daily Post Nigeria
West Ham manager, David Moyes has opened up on report linking his striker, Andy Carroll to Chelsea. The Blues are aiming to secure Carroll on a permanent deal and are stalling on a loan deal for Michy Batshuayi until a transfer can be completed. Moyes …
David Moyes insists Chelsea have not approached West Ham over Andy Carroll transfer
Moyes Claims West Ham Yet To Receive Chelsea Bid For Carroll
Chelsea: Five reasons signing Andy Carroll is a huge step backward
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!