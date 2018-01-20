 Transfer news: Dzeko to Chelsea will happen since Roma don’t replace players – Ex-Reds star, Nicol – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Transfer news: Dzeko to Chelsea will happen since Roma don’t replace players – Ex-Reds star, Nicol – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Transfer news: Dzeko to Chelsea will happen since Roma don't replace players – Ex-Reds star, Nicol
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Liverpool star, Steve Nicol, has said that Roma striker, Edin Dzeko will join Chelsea because the Italian giants are a selling club. Nicol believes the Bosnia and Herzegovina international will join the Blues since Roma is a club that do not
Chelsea pursue Roma teammates Edin Dzeko and Emerson PalmieriESPN.co.uk (blog)
Chelsea news LIVE updates: Lampard wants Crouch, Hazard delights fan, Dzeko deal next weekExpress.co.uk
Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri on board as Chelsea close on £44m swoop for Roma pairDaily Mail
Metro –The42 –We Ain’t Got No History –The Guardian (blog)
all 405 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.