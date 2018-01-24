Transfer news: Neymar ready to take pay cut to sign for Real Madrid – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Transfer news: Neymar ready to take pay cut to sign for Real Madrid
Daily Post Nigeria
Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar Jnr., has made up his mind to leave for Real Madrid this summer. French publication, L'Equipe, claims that Neymar is willing to take a pay cut to join the European champions. The Brazilian has been constantly linked …
Di Maria the provider leads PSG to Coupe de France win vs. Guingamp
PSG 4-2 Guingamp: Paris Saint-Germain progress to the last 16 of the Coupe de France
Neymar fed up with PSG again and will take pay cut to join Real Madrid
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!