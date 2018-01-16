Transfer news: Real Madrid happy to sell Ronaldo – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Transfer news: Real Madrid happy to sell Ronaldo
Daily Post Nigeria
Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, has claimed that Real Madrid seem happy to sell Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, who has scored only four times in LaLiga this season, is said to be angry that promises over a new contract have not been kept. The …
