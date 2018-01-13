 Transfer news: Real Madrid identifies Zidane’s replacement, eyes Raheem Sterling – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Transfer news: Real Madrid identifies Zidane’s replacement, eyes Raheem Sterling – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Transfer news: Real Madrid identifies Zidane's replacement, eyes Raheem Sterling
Daily Post Nigeria
Real Madrid have reportedly identified Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Zinedine Zidane. According to Don Balon, the Blancos are readying themselves for a summer refresh, with changes being planned on and off the
Man Utd news LIVE updates: €500m Neymar battle, Sanchez and Ozil latest, GriezmannExpress.co.uk
'Real possibility' Man Utd will sign Borussia Dortmund ace Christian Pulisic – Steve NicolDaily Star
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic emerges as a transfer target for Besiktas and GalatasarayDaily Mail
Metro –Daily Trust –Manchester Evening News –Goal India
all 112 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.