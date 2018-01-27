Transfer news: Ronaldo speaks on leaving Real Madrid for PSG – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Transfer news: Ronaldo speaks on leaving Real Madrid for PSG
Daily Post Nigeria
Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has dismissed reports that he is set to join Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo insists he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, saying, “I love this club”. The 32-year-old's future has been the source of …
