Transfer news: Rush fears Real Madrid may table up to £200m for Salah – Daily Post Nigeria

 Transfer news: Rush fears Real Madrid may table up to £200m for Salah
Transfer news: Rush fears Real Madrid may table up to £200m for Salah

Transfer news: Rush fears Real Madrid may table up to £200m for Salah
Liverpool legend, Ian Rush fears that Spanish giants, Real Madrid could come after forward, Mohamed Salah with a massive bid of £200 million. Real Madrid are willing to offer striker, Bale to the Reds to get the Egyptian International. Rush, who said
