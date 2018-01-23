‘Transformers’ leads Razzie pack for Hollywood’s worst in 2017

Los Angeles, United States | AFP | “Transformers: The Last Knight” led the pack with nine nominations Monday for the Razzies, Hollywood’s anti-awards celebrating the worst films of 2017.

The fifth installment of the Transformers franchise was tapped in the categories of worst picture; worst remake, rip-off or sequel; worst screenplay and worst screen combo.

It also netted nods for worst director (Michael Bay), worst actor (Mark Wahlberg), worst supporting actor (Josh Duhamel and Anthony Hopkins), and worst supporting actress (Laura Haddock).

The other worst picture nominees were “Baywatch,” “The Emoji Movie,” “The Mummy” and “Fifty Shades Darker” — with the steamy film sequel based on E.L. James’s bestselling “mommy porn” novels just trailing “Transformers” with eight Razzie nods.

Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Russell Crowe, Mel Gibson, Kim Basinger and Susan Sarandon were among stars given the dubious honor of being nominated for a Golden Raspberry.

Wahlberg, who was named the world’s highest paid actor in August, was recognized for terrible acting in not just “Transformers,” but also “Daddy’s Home 2.”

The nominations were unveiled in a tongue-in-cheek, Cold War-themed YouTube video titled “How to protect humanity from Razzie toxic waste.”

“Hazardous waste is generated from many sources, ranging from the industry’s lack of original content, recycled scripts — usually from a stable of hack writers — derivative dialogue, phone-in performances and brilliant studio bean counters overseeing the entire process from cradle to a quick grave,” the video said.

The Razzies were created in 1980 as an antidote to Hollywood’s star-studded back-slapping annual awards season.

The “winners” of the Razzies will be announced on March 3, the eve of the Oscars.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post ‘Transformers’ leads Razzie pack for Hollywood’s worst in 2017 appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

