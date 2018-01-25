 Transparency: You Can Now Tweet At Federal Government To Come Fix Bad Roads – @FedRoadsNGR | Nigeria Today
Transparency: You Can Now Tweet At Federal Government To Come Fix Bad Roads – @FedRoadsNGR

Posted on Jan 25, 2018

Transparency seems to have sift into the presidency. This information was tweeted by President Muhammadu Buhari’s special assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad. According to him;
The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has commenced repairs of damaged sections of federal roads across the country. Citizens can tweet pictures of bad roads and tag @FedRoadsNGR on Twitter for prompt attention.
