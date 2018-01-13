Transporters, Corps members abandon INEC duties in Idemili North LG

Some transporters engaged to move materials for Anambra Central re-run election in Idemili North Local Government Area, abandoned the assignment because the part payment they were given were insufficient, Mr Ayeleso Olutope, INEC Electoral Officer said. Olutope, INEC Electoral Officer in-charge of Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, told NAN at Ogidi on Saturday that all materials for the election were supposed to have be moved to polling units at 5 a.m on Saturday.

