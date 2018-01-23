Trevor Noah’s Hilarious Two-Minute Take On Trump’s First Year In Charge [Video]

It would be funnier if it wasn’t so sad.

Over the weekend Donnie celebrated one year in charge, which also saw women around the world take to the streets in protest.

One of his most vocal critics has been Trevor over on The Daily Show, and he wasn’t about to let the occasion slip by unnoticed.

We all know that Trump is fond of tossing his toys out of the cot, but sometimes we should remind ourselves just how juvenile some of his behaviour can be.

Think of it this way – White House aides are basically one step shy of giving him colouring in books at meetings:

[source:huffpostsa]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

