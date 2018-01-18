Trevor Noah’s Take On Trump’s Health Report Is Very, Very Funny [Video]

Trump is healthy, says his doctor.

Or, “Trump’s Physical Revealed Serious Heart Concerns“, says the New York Times.

Sadly, it’s almost impossible to take anything this White House says seriously, because just about every time Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders opens her mouth she’s covering up for Donald.

Following the feedback from the White House’s official physician, Ronny Jackson, who sung for his supper, late night TV hosts took aim at POTUS.

First up, here’s Trevor:

And when they went to ad break, he carried on:

I’ll tell you who nails that ‘one pound shy of obese’ story – Colbert:

You wanna know which part of the whole medical Trump will hate the most? Here’s Newsweek:

President Trump’s heavily scrutinized [sic] recent health exam revealed that he’s continued to take the hair-loss drug finasteride… Finasteride is usually marketed under brand name Propecia, or sometimes Proscar. It’s prescribed for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia and benign prostatic hyperplasia, the medical names for what are more commonly referred to as male pattern baldness and an enlarged prostate… In March 2017, researchers at Northwestern University published a paper in the scientific journal PeerJ showing that finasteride was linked to persistent erectile dysfunction. They found for the first time that not only could finasteride continue to cause “debilitating sexual dysfunction”.

Like cheating on your wife shortly after she gave birth to your child?

[source:newsweek]

