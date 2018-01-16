Trial of Sen Misau’s begins January 29
FCT High Court in Maitama, yesterday, adjourned until January 29, commencement of the trial of Sen. Isah Misau (APC-Bauch-Central), who was charged with injurious falsehood. Senator Misau was dragged before the court by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami, SAN, on a five-count charge. The charge bordered on injurious […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!