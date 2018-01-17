 ‘Trump could live 200 years if …’ – Doctor | Nigeria Today
‘Trump could live 200 years if …’ – Doctor

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Health, World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump could live up to 200 years if he had maintained a healthier diet over the past 20 years, White House physician, Dr Ronny Jackson, said. Jackson said, while presenting the outcome of Trump’s medical fitness, that the president could eat KFC and McDonald’s and still be in great shape because God gave […]

