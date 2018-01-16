 Trump Protects His Hair With Giant Umbrella, Leaving Melania and Barron in Bad Weather – Newsweek | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump Protects His Hair With Giant Umbrella, Leaving Melania and Barron in Bad Weather – Newsweek

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Newsweek

Trump Protects His Hair With Giant Umbrella, Leaving Melania and Barron in Bad Weather
Newsweek
President Donald Trump covered himself with a large umbrella but left his wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, to fend for themselves against the elements as they boarded Air Force One at Florida's Palm Beach International Airport last Friday
Umbrella hog Trump gets tips from etiquette pros after leaving Barron, Melania in the rainNew York Daily News
As President Trump Is Mocked for Lack of Chivalry, Inside Melania's Year as First LadyInside Edition
[PHOTOS] Trump keeps umbrella to himself, as Melania gets soakedThe Punch
AOL –Bustle –Mommyish (blog) –TMZ.com
all 25 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.