 Trump Reacts to Alleged ‘Shithole’ Comments | Nigeria Today
Trump Reacts to Alleged ‘Shithole’ Comments

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Africa, World | 0 comments

President Donald Trump has come out to deny allegations that he mocked Haiti and other African nations by calling them ‘Shithole countries’ Reports were rife earlier today about a meeting held about protections for immigrants from several countries in which Trump reportedly blurted, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” “Why […]

