Trump reacts to description of African countries, Haiti as ‘shithole’

Posted on Jan 12, 2018

US President Donald Trump on Friday said the language he used during the meeting on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was “tough” but he didn’t use the infamous “shithole countries” term. Trump ha​d​ reportedly questioned why the US would want to have immigrants from Haiti and African nations, referring to some as “shithole […]

