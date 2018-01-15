 Trump says ‘I’m not a racist,’ keeps door open for DACA deal – Reuters | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump says ‘I’m not a racist,’ keeps door open for DACA deal – Reuters

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Reuters

Trump says 'I'm not a racist,' keeps door open for DACA deal
Reuters
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump insisted on Sunday “I'm not a racist” in response to reports that he had described immigrants from Haiti and African countries as coming from “shithole countries.” U.S. President Donald

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.