Trump to announce Awards for “Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media”

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would announce awards for “most dishonest and corrupt” media outlets. “I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock [22:00 GMT]. “Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!” Trump […]

The post Trump to announce Awards for “Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media” appeared first on BellaNaija.

