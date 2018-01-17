Trump will address Friday’s March for Life via satellite. Here’s what abortion opponents want. – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Trump will address Friday's March for Life via satellite. Here's what abortion opponents want.
Washington Post
A year ago, throngs of abortion opponents gathered in Washington for the March for Life on the Mall and to celebrate the promises of a newly sworn-in President Trump — wins they'd been seeking for decades: Defunding Planned Parenthood, permanently …
What about the memory test Trump aced? It's not for everyone
Donald Trump one year on: How the Twitter President changed social media and the country's top office
President Trump has common form of heart disease
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!