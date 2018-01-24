 Trump’s America first is legitimate, protectionism is not – Italian Leader | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump’s America first is legitimate, protectionism is not – Italian Leader

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump’s desire to put “America first” is legitimate, but protectionism does not work, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni warned Wednesday. “I consider it legitimate to say, my country first, I could say ‘Italy first,’ why not,” Gentiloni told reporters in Davos, responding to a question about Trump’s trade policies. “But at the […]

The post Trump’s America first is legitimate, protectionism is not – Italian Leader appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.