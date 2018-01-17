 Trump’s Cognition Test Doesn’t Tell Us Everything About His Mental Health, Psychiatrists Say – Newsweek | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump’s Cognition Test Doesn’t Tell Us Everything About His Mental Health, Psychiatrists Say – Newsweek

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Newsweek

Trump's Cognition Test Doesn't Tell Us Everything About His Mental Health, Psychiatrists Say
Newsweek
The test President Donald Trump specifically asked to take to prove his cognitive abilities can't tell us anything about his psychiatric health, experts say. White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, who is also a rear admiral in the Navy, announced at

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.