Trump’s Lawyer Tries To Halt Publication Of Book Shading Trump Negatively

Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” on Friday defended his negative portrayal of Trump. He said “One hundred percent of those around him questioned his fitness for office.” He denied Trump’s claim that they had never met saying he spent three hours with Trump during the presidential campaign […]

The post Trump’s Lawyer Tries To Halt Publication Of Book Shading Trump Negatively appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

