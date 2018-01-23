Trump’s tax cuts makes US more attractive to overseas companies, Bank of America CEO says – Naija247news
|
Newsmax
|
Trump's tax cuts makes US more attractive to overseas companies, Bank of America CEO says
Naija247news
“As you talk to CEOs outside of the United States, the United States seemingly becomes more attractive,” Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says. The U.S. government approved a tax-code revamp last month that slashed the corporate tax rate to 21 …
BofA's Moynihan: Trump Tax Cuts Make America 'More Attractive' to World
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!