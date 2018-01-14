Tsvangirai succession battle hots up – DailyNews
|
The Zimbabwe Standard
|
Tsvangirai succession battle hots up
DailyNews
HARARE – Acting MDC president Elias Mudzuri and vice president Nelson Chamisa have openly declared that they are gunning to succeed ailing party leader Morgan Tsvangirai should he be incapacitated to run for president in elections scheduled for mid …
Why is MDC-T snubbing elected Khupe?
No jostling for Tsvangirai post in MDC-T: Mudzuri
Did Elizabeth Confiscate Tsvangirai's Passport To Force Him To Resign?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!