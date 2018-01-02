T’tennis: Quadri begins 2018 in top 20 – The Punch
The Punch
T'tennis: Quadri begins 2018 in top 20
Nigerian players are among the biggest beneficiaries of the new ITTF ranking as Aruna Quadri gained a step to start 2018 at number 20, while Olajide Omotayo moved from 514 to 213 in the January 2018 ranking released by the world table tennis ruling …
