 T’tennis: Quadri begins 2018 in top 20 – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

T’tennis: Quadri begins 2018 in top 20 – The Punch

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

T'tennis: Quadri begins 2018 in top 20
The Punch
Nigerian players are among the biggest beneficiaries of the new ITTF ranking as Aruna Quadri gained a step to start 2018 at number 20, while Olajide Omotayo moved from 514 to 213 in the January 2018 ranking released by the world table tennis ruling
Quadri, Assar Start 2018 in ITTF's Top 20THISDAY Newspapers
Quadri Rises In ITTF World Ranking But Drops To No.2 In AfricaComplete Sports Nigeria
Quadri cracks top 20 in ITTF world rankingTheCable

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.