TUC seeks prosecution of all corrupt political office holders, improved economy

Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to put Nigeria on the path of progress in 2018, just as it frowned at the administration’s indifference to the diversion of bailout funds released to some of the State Governments.

Bobboi Kaigama and Musa-Lawal Ozigi, TUC Secretary General, who gave the charge in the New Year message obtained by BusinessDay, called for prosecution of “all corrupt political officials, irrespective of their political affiliations.”

While acknowledging some achievements recorded by governments at all levels, the Congress decried the predicaments of Nigerian workers who not “only lost their jobs in millions but many even committed suicide when they could no longer fend for their families.

“It is no news that pensioners (our senior servants) who served this country meritoriously die on a daily basis, even at verification locations throughout the country. Though their pension is not paid yet, they are burdened to feed their graduate children who are yet to get jobs five years after graduation.

“This is not the best of times in our country as Nigerians are subjected to various dehumanizing conditions. How do we explain it, that in the midst of the gruelling fuel scarcity many workers are still being owed up to six months salary. Bail-outs were given but unfortunately diverted by Governors and the Federal Government seems not to be doing anything about it. Those Governors involved in such irresponsible act should be brought to book.

“There is no milk of kindness left in our leaders anymore. They prefer state of the art monuments and house was well as five star hotels to human life and the education of our children (the supposed leaders of tomorrow).

“Families die on our roads yet they tell us our roads are not as bad as some Nigerians claim. It is only in Nigeria people pay for services that they did not use. The power sector is a case in point. If things remain like this the Congress may have no option than to hit the street.

“We are worried by the astronomic rate factories close shop in Nigeria and the billions spent on medical tourism. There was a report recently decrying the spate at which our medical experts flee the country. Nigerians are brought back from Libya lame, blind, abused. As an organization we do not blame Libyans.

“We blame our leaders who have failed to provide the basic things of life. What about our young graduates who have now become prostitutes, political thugs, ritual killings and other criminal activities?”

The Congress which issued 4-point demand, specifically urged Presidential Committee on National Minimum Wage chaired by Ama Pepple to “conclude everything concerning the new wage on or before the end of the second quarter of 2018.

“All state governments should pay all outstanding salaries and allowances to workers before the end of the first quarter in 2018.

“All corrupt political officials should face the music, irrespective of their political affiliations. No more soft landing for any body found to have looted the country.

“That Congress can no longer accommodate this perennial fuel scarcity, especially during the yuletide or any other time. If it happens we will direct and mobilise our members all over the country to abandon their cars on major roads.

“In conclusion, while we pray for the quick recovery of Mr. Yusuf Buhari the son of President Muhammadu Buhari who was involved in a bike accident, and other less privileged unsung Nigerians with similar or worse situations, we call on the President of the Federal Republic to do the needful in putting the country on the path of progress. We cannot continue to do the same thing and expect a different result. This is not how it is done in other climes.”



KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

The post TUC seeks prosecution of all corrupt political office holders, improved economy appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

