 Tupac Shakur’s Alleged Rape Victim Speaks out For the First Time In New Video | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tupac Shakur’s Alleged Rape Victim Speaks out For the First Time In New Video

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

20 years after his death, the victim of a 1993 rape perpetrated by rap legend Tupac Shakur, which sent him to jail, has spoken out about the incident. Ayanna Jackson, the victim in that situation, in a new video spoke out on what happened. “I like you so much I decided to share you with […]

The post Tupac Shakur’s Alleged Rape Victim Speaks out For the First Time In New Video appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.