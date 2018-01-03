Turkey calls for peace, stability in Iran
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called for peace and stability in Iran in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani. The two leaders discussed ongoing protests in Iran since Dec. 28. Erdogan welcomed Rouhani’s statement and warned the public not to violate laws while exercising their right to peaceful protests. Rouhani…
