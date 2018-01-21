Turkey Warplanes Attack Syria
Less than seven days after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey threatened military offensive on Syria, Turkish jets have attacked Kurdish militia observation posts in the Syrian town of Afrin. Authorities in Turkey say the attack is to oust the Kurdish fighters from Syria. Explosions were heard as jets swooped over Afrin, and Turkish-backed rebels […]
