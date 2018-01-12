Turkmenistan’s president just banned women from driving – Driving
Driving
Turkmenistan's president just banned women from driving
The president of Turkmenistan has begun enforcing a new ban prohibiting women from driving cars, weeks after instituting a rule that barred black cars from driving in the nation's capital because he prefers white cars. President Gurbanguly …
