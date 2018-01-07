TV license: Present a ‘sensible’ message to Ghanaians – Martin Kpebu to GBC – GhanaWeb
TV license: Present a 'sensible' message to Ghanaians – Martin Kpebu to GBC
Legal Practitioner Martin Kpebu has admonished authorities at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to expect nothing from the public as far as TV license fees are concerned till they relay a clear, workable message on the exact purpose the monies …
