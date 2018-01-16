TV stars urged to boycott top shows unless they ditch junk food adverts in fight against childhood obesity – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
TV stars urged to boycott top shows unless they ditch junk food adverts in fight against childhood obesity
Mirror.co.uk
Britain's biggest TV stars including Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Ant and Dec were today urged to join the fight against junk food advertising on our screens. Tory MP Maggie Throup called on the personalities to stand up to ITV over fatty and sugary …
Obesity crisis is creating an 'unemployable underclass' – Former minister
Poor, overweight children will become an 'unemployable underclass' if the obesity epidemic is not solved, Tory MP warns
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!