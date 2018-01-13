Twenty Percent Of Nigerians Responsible For 46.63% Of National Expenditure- Report

The ‘rich/poor divide’ in Nigeria is growing as The National Bureau of Statistics quoted “inequality in Nigeria worsened between 2004 and 2013 but improved in 2016. Inequality is measured by the Gini/Theil which went from 0.356 in 2004 to 0.41 in 2013 but had reduced to 0.391 in 2016. According to statistics on consumption by […]

The post Twenty Percent Of Nigerians Responsible For 46.63% Of National Expenditure- Report appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

