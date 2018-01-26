Twice the fun in Naija’s Biggest Reality Show – #BBNaija

Big Brother Naija is back this Sunday, January 28, 2018, with double the drama, fun and intrigue.

Are you ready for this obsession for the next 12 weeks? Then tune in this Sunday at 7 pm for a fun-filled live show that is sure to set the tone for the whole season.

The stakes are higher, there’s no reason to miss all the excitement… so renew your DStv or GOtv subscription from as little as N1,900 to watch every moment 24hrs on DStv Channel 198 & GOtv channel 29.

Big Brother Naija is available on all DStv packages, GOtv Max & Plus.

Another way to catch Big Brother Naija is with the DStv Now app. It’s live TV 24/7 on the go and convenient. You don’t want to miss any minute of BBNaija. So download DStv Now on your android or iOS phone or tablet.

You can also follow @DStvNg or @GOtvNg on twitter or @DStvNigeria on Instagram for more information

Big Brother Naija is proudly sponsored by PayPorte.

Read » Twice the fun in Naija’s Biggest Reality Show – #BBNaija on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

